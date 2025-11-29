Cyclone Ditwah approaches Indian coast, AP to receive rains for next three days

Cyclone Ditwah, currently causing devastation in Sri Lanka, is advancing towards India. The storm is presently situated 220 km from Karaikal, 330 km from Puducherry, and 430 km from Chennai. Over the last six hours, it has moved at approximately 7 km/h and is anticipated to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday morning, affecting the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Saturday, with moderate to heavy downpours expected in Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, and Annamaya districts. Fishermen have been warned against venturing out to sea until Tuesday, and residents and farmers are urged to remain vigilant.

In preparation for potential emergencies, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby for rescue operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Ditwah is likely to retain its status as a severe cyclonic storm until Sunday evening before it weakens into a depression while continuing to move towards Chennai by Monday.