Cyclone Ditwah: Spl officers deployed in Prakasam

Ongole: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu announced that the district administration is on high alert as Cyclone Ditwah is expected to affect the region on Monday and Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall.

Speaking at a press meet on Sunday evening, the collector said that the Meteorological Department has warned of intense rainfall, prompting authorities to establish a command-and-control centre at Prakasam Bhavan.

Fourteen mandals, including Ongole, Kanigiri, Kondapi, and Marripudi, are likely to experience severe weather, including strong winds and heavy rain.

Collector Raja Babu said that special officers have been deployed to monitor the situation across affected areas. Drawing lessons from previous cyclone Montha, the administration has taken precautionary measures, particularly in vulnerable zones. He announced that drainage systems in Ongole city, including Potharaju and Nalla canals, have been cleared to ensure smooth water flow.

Raja Babu informed that a 30-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is stationed in the district for emergency operations. He advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea and urged farmers to postpone paddy harvesting for five days.

He announced that the weekly ‘Meekosam’ public grievance programme scheduled for Monday has been temporarily cancelled. He urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and to cooperate with authorities during this critical period.

DRO B Chinna Obulesu and NDRF Commander Dilbagh Singh also attended the press meet.

