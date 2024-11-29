Cyclone Fengal Intensifies: Heavy rain alert issued for South Coastal and Rayalaseema

A low-pressure area in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Fengal, according to Ronamki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority. The cyclone is currently moving at a speed of 9 km per hour and is located 240 km from Trincomalee, 330 km from Nagapattinam, 390 km from Puducherry, and 430 km from Chennai.

Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall near Puducherry, specifically between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram along the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, on Saturday morning. As a result, heavy rains are anticipated along the south coast and in Rayalaseema today and tomorrow. Kurmanath reported that widespread light to moderate rain is likely in other districts as well. Authorities warn of gusty winds reaching speeds of 45 to 65 km per hour along the coast.

Local residents are advised to remain vigilant, and fishermen have been urged to avoid going out to sea. Farmers are also encouraged to take necessary precautions to protect their crops.

In addition, heavy rainfall has already been reported in several districts of Tamil Nadu due to the effects of Cyclone Fengal, with Chennai experiencing incessant rain since last night. The state government has issued a red alert for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Thiruvarur districts as conditions worsen. The coastal regions of Cuddalore and Nagapattinam are particularly turbulent, prompting the government to declare holidays for educational institutions in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Cuddalore as a safety measure.