Cyclone Mandous: YS Jagan directs officials of affected districts to be vigilant

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the cyclone affected district collectors to be alert for Cyclone Mandus, which is approaching from South East Bay of Bengal. On Thursday, he conducted a review of the Cyclone from his camp office in Tadepalli.



He advised the officials to be alert for and take precautionary measures monitoring the relocation of the rehabilitation centres. Also, Jagan directed the District Collectors to create awareness among the farmers about this cyclone and to be helpful to the farmers.



He directed the officials to ensure that fishermen are not going into the sea for fishing. CM Jagan suggested to work in coordination with all the departments.