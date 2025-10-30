Cyclone Montha ravages Andhra

Amaravati: Cyclone Montha, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast past midnight on Tuesday, has left a trail of destruction; claiming two lives, affecting over 18 lakh people in 1,434 villages of 249 mandals spread over 48 municipalities, damaging standing crops over 1.50 lakh acres, and disrupting power supply and transportation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that two persons died in the state due to the severe cyclonic storm, while observing that precautionary measures had minimised the loss.

Officials said extensive damage has been reported to crops, infrastructure, and transport networks, while relief and restoration work is underway on a war-footing.

Preliminary assessments presented to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggest that the cyclone has damaged crops spread over 87,000 hectares in 1,825 villages across 304 mandals. Paddy, cotton, maize, and millet fields in more than 59,000 hectares were submerged, impacting around 78,796 farmers. The authorities have estimated standing agricultural crops in as many as 38,000 hectares were destroyed due to the impact of Montha and horticulture crops in 1.38 lakh hectares were damaged too. Naidu undertook an aerial survey of several cyclone-affected areas.

G Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, said the Chief Minister reviewed the rain and flood situation and directed officials to distribute essential commodities. The government will distribute 25 kg rice and red gram dal, cooking oil, onions, potatoes and sugar, one kg each. For weavers and fishermen, double the quantity of rice will be distributed.

Officials reported the death of 42 head of cattle and extensive damage to rural and transport infrastructure.

The Panchayat Raj Department reported destruction to several roads, bridges, and culverts, while the Roads & Buildings Department estimated losses of about Rs 1,424 crore over 2,294 km of damaged road length. Losses in rural water supply schemes were pegged at Rs 36 crore, while irrigation works sustained damage worth Rs 16.45 crore. Authorities said floodwaters were overflowing on 297 roads, prompting diversions to maintain connectivity.

Heavy rainfall battered multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday too, swelling rivers, streams, and reservoirs. Railway tracks were also damaged in several sections, forcing the South Central Railway to suspend or divert multiple train services. Officials said 49 trains were cancelled on Wednesday and another six on Thursday, while 15 trains were diverted on Wednesday and 12 more scheduled for diversion on Thursday.

The cyclone made landfall near Narasapur, south of Kakinada, on Tuesday night before moving inland. The Indian Meteorological Department said the storm, having weakened into a deep depression near Bhadrachalam, continues to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over several districts of both Telugu states. It is likely to move north to northwestwards towards south Chhattisgarh and further weaken into a depression.

An orange alert was issued for NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nandyal districts, warning of intense rainfall, while a yellow alert was declared across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalle, Eluru, West Godavari, Guntur, Bapatla, Kurnool, Kadapa, and Nellore.

Wind speeds along coastal areas were reported between 60 and 80 kmph, with gusts reaching higher in some pockets. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore, as all ports in the state remain under danger signal number three. The IMD has warned also of flash floods in Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nellore districts.