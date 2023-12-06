Cyclone wreaks havoc in AP

Live
Strong winds, heavy rain as Michaung makes landfall
Vijayawada: Severe cyclonic storm Michaung, which crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla district between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday with maximum gales of 90 –100 km per hour speed, paralysed normal life in the state. While making the landfall, the eye of the storm was situated near Bapatla in south Andhra Pradesh coast while the forward sector of the weather system had also entered overland. The landfall phenomenon lasted around three hours.
Roads were inundated at many places and due to cancellation of trains and flights, people had to face severe hardship. At many places, people faced problems due to shutdown of power supply. Several colonies particularly the low-lying areas were inundated.
