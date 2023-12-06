  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone wreaks havoc in AP

Cyclone wreaks havoc in AP
x
Highlights

Strong winds, heavy rain as Michaung makes landfall

Vijayawada: Severe cyclonic storm Michaung, which crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla district between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday with maximum gales of 90 –100 km per hour speed, paralysed normal life in the state. While making the landfall, the eye of the storm was situated near Bapatla in south Andhra Pradesh coast while the forward sector of the weather system had also entered overland. The landfall phenomenon lasted around three hours.

Roads were inundated at many places and due to cancellation of trains and flights, people had to face severe hardship. At many places, people faced problems due to shutdown of power supply. Several colonies particularly the low-lying areas were inundated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X