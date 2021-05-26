Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, no threat to North coastal Andhra while West Bengal on alert

The extreme levels of flood danger were announced in the Odisha-Bengal coast today. The Yaas cyclone, which hit the coast near Dhamra port in Odisha's Bhadrak district, will cross the coast between Dhamra port and Balasore later in the afternoon. The cyclone is affecting 9 districts in Odisha. The Indian Meteorological Department has already issued red alerts in 9 districts.

On the other hand, heavy rains ocurred in West Bengal due to the onslaught of the cyclone. Danger alert 10 issued at Dhamra port. The winds are blowing at a speed of 150-160 km per hour due to the impact of the cyclone. This is likely to result in rainfall of over 20 cm.

The threat of a severe Yaas cyclone to North coastal Andhra Pradesh has almost been averted. Strong winds are blowing along the northern coast at 50 km per hour.



According to the AP Disaster Management Department, the sea will be turbulent along the coast from Nellore Dugarajapatnam to Barua. Waves of 2.5 to 5 meters are expected in the sea and fishermen have been warned not to go hunting till tomorrow as the sea is turbulent. "Coastal and inland people need to be vigilant," Disaster management department said.

