Cyclothon to mark 56th Raising Day

Visakhapatnam : Focusing on the theme ‘safe coast, prosperous India’, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) launched a nationwide cyclothon marking the 56th Raising Day.

The first-ever cycle expedition to traverse the entire coastline of mainland India was virtually flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah on March 7th 2025 from RTC Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

The primary objective of the cyclothon is to sensitise coastal communities about national security and raise awareness about threats such as terrorism, drug trafficking, arms, and explosives. It also aims to foster better coordination between local communities and security agencies, enhancing coastal security. Special focus will be given to educating youth on the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of safeguarding coastal areas.

The cyclothon team will reach Visakhapatnam on March 17 wherein the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is organising a welcoming programme for the participants. On March 18, the VPA will flag off the next leg of the journey along the coastline. Chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu, district collector MN Harendhira Prasad, along with other officials are scheduled to participate in the programme. Cultural programmes to engage the local community will be presented in the occasion.