Cong afraid of support BJP is receiving before civic polls

Hyderabad: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao strongly countered allegations made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar-Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB-G RAM G Act 2025. Addressing the media on Saturday at the state party office after releasing the BJP Telangana State Diary, Rao accused the Congress of deliberately spreading misinformation to mislead the public.

He explained that the new Act is a modernised version of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), updated to meet the evolving needs of rural communities. According to Rao, the VB-G RAM G Act 2025 is designed to provide greater employment opportunities to the poor in rural areas, offering more working days and renewed hope for livelihood security.

Rao alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s criticism stems from the Congress party’s fear of the overwhelming support the BJP is garnering ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. He said the people of Telangana have already witnessed the anti-people governance of both the BRS and Congress, and now these two parties are colluding to mislead citizens with false propaganda against the BJP. Highlighting welfare measures, Rao questioned whether the Chief Minister was unaware of the Modi government’s initiative of distributing 5 kg of free rice through ration shops. He accused the Congress government of attempting to take undue credit by distributing fine rice in bags that deliberately omit the Prime Minister’s photo. Rao demanded that the PM’s photo be made mandatory on all ration bags and receipts, warning that the BJP would launch statewide protests if the Congress government failed to comply.