Daily wagers who rely on marriages, functions in deplorable Andhra Pradesh State

Nellore: People involved in catering and other service-based activities are facing a difficult situation due to lockdown as the support from the Government has been nominal. Cooks, their helpers, catering assistants, and others involved in the service are now jobless.



The state government restricted community gatherings like marriages and other functions and many sections of people like caterers, flower decorators, Bhajantris, photographers/videographers, and many others are now finding no work for their livelihood.

Among them, daily wagers have been facing hardships as they cannot save huge money and their daily wages are also nominal. Majority of people from various sections of society who failed to continue their education, and family background are part of the sector where they earn money on a daily basis depending on some marriage contractors, catering suppliers, cooking assistants and food stall in-charges.

But the announcement of the Government made them jobless and they have spent their nominal savings for the last one month.

Till now, they got the support of Rs. 1,000 from the State Government besides some subsidised rice. Now all members in fa family are unoccupied and have to depend on the head of the family for food.

Majority people are not able to get support and are unable to feed their family members. This situation leads to suicidal tendencies and there should be a mechanism to address the issues. I have been at home for the last one month without any cooking work," said P Samanthaka from BV Nagar area.

This is the condition of around 3,000 families in the city who rely on related activities and community associations are providing essentials to some extent.

Further, some people wait at the Tipparajuvari Satram close to the Gandhi Statue Centre for some daily work like cooking, attending funerals as body carriers, suppliers, part of traditional rituals, and many others.