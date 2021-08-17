Dalit girl murder: Naidu denounces 'police attack' on TDP leaders

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condemned the 'high-handed behaviour' of the police against the TDP leaders when they went to call on the family members of the slain Dalit girl N Ramya in Guntur.

He demanded that the government to take immediate action against the police officers who were responsible for the attack on the TDP leaders.

"What were the police and the Disha app doing when the brutal murder of Dalit girl took place in the vicinity of the Guntur police station? It was painful to see that such a ghastly murder of a poor girl took place on the day when all others were celebrating Independence Day," he said.

In a statement here, the former chief minister demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government pay an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of Ramya.

The police attack on TDP leaders Nakka Anand Babu, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Dhulipalla Narendra and others was a violation of human rights, he said.

Naidu challenged the Jagan regime to nab Venkata Reddy who was the accused in the gang rape case of a girl that happened near the Chief Minister's house. There was noting great to use the power and might of the government to target Nara Lokesh, Nakka Anand Babu, Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Dhulipalla Narendra, he said expressing a strong disapproval of police behaviour.

Naidu said that the absence of CCTV cameras in the heart of the Guntur city exposed the lack of concern on the part of Jagan Mohan Reddy for the safety of women and girls.

The government and the police should explain what happened to the CCTV cameras and why was there so much negligence that the CCTV cameras in the arterial places were not working.