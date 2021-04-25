Dalit IPS officer P V Sunil Kumar donates month's salary for free vaccination

Amaravati: Setting an example for others to emulate, a senior Andhra Pradesh Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, P V Sunil Kumar, on Saturday donated one month's salary to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's initiative of free vaccination of more than 2 crore people in the age bracket of 18-45 years.

"As a common man of this state and as my social responsibility,I am contributing my one month's salary to this noble initiative," said Kumar, additional director general of police (ADGP), CID.

The Dalit IPS officer said it is a privilege to be a part of this noble initiative as he contributed his monthly gross salary of Rs 3.08 lakh.

"Without a doubt this initiative of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will save millions of lives and thus their families," he noted.

In a major development, Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday offered free Covid vaccination for all people between the age group of 18 and 45 years.

More than 2 crore people in this age bracket are set to benefit with this move. According to the state government, there are 2,04,70,364 people in the 18-45 age category.

Andhra Pradesh is already offering free vaccines to people above 45 years of age.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to order the required number of vaccine doses to meet the demand.