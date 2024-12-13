Space allocation for packaging units at MSME parks on anvil

Hyderabad: As packaging material manufacturers cater to different industries, the government has decided to co-locate them with other manufacturers that will be setting up units in the upcoming MSME parks.

Addressing the fourth edition of CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Telangana PackCon 2024, in Hyderabad on Thursday, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, said, “When we prepare the master plan of these new MSME parks, we will make sure to set aside space for packaging industry. For instance, at the Pharma village, plots will be allocated to drug manufacturers, but pharma packaging material industry is an important ancillary, hence some plots will be earmarked for them too.”

On December 8, IT minister D Sridhar Babu had announced setting up of 10 industrial parks for MSMEs in the region between Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road, which will be called as semi-urban Telangana. Adding to this, Jayesh Ranjan said that “manufacturing focused industrial development will move beyond urban Telangana. Now, the industrial activity will take place in the semi-urban belt where 10 locations have been identified and lands between 300 acres to 2,000 acres have been marked for the MSME parks.”

Most of the industrial parks in Telangana focus on a particular vertical such as, food processing park, Life Sciences park, aerospace and defense park, electronics manufacturing park, textile, and plastics, among others.