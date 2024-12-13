Mpower’s survey on edu loans

Hyderabad: There has been a 15 times growth in the household income of Mpower-financed students who graduated and found employment in the US, underscoring the transformative value of their education.

This important fact was discovered in the survey conducted as part of the fourth annual Social Impact Report by Mpower Financing, the provider of no-cosigner loans and scholarships to high-potential students from India and around the world.

The report highlights how international education transforms lives and communities, with a special focus on the positive contributions of Indian students and the role of education financing in empowering them to succeed.

Thousands of Indian students have leveraged the financier’s support to access premier universities in the US and Canada. A many as 75 per cent of surveyed students send an average of $645 (approximately ₹50,000) per month back home to support their families after graduation.