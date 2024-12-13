IIFL Home Fin to raise Rs 500 cr

Hyderabad: IIFL Home Finance Ltd., (IIFL HFL) has announced a public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs1,000 each.

The issue, opens on December 6and closes on December 19 with an option of early closure in compliance with SEBI NCS Regulations. It offers an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs400 crore, bringing the total possible raise to Rs500 crore; within a shelf limit of Rs 3,000 crore.

The NCDs areproposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. It is rated “CRISIL AA/Stable” by CRISIL Ratings and “IND AA/Stable” by India Ratings and Research.