Dalit Simha Garjana on February 4

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP GV Harsh Kumar announced that the Dalit Simha Garjana meeting will be held on February 4 in Vemagiri.

He spoke to the media on Sunday at the venue selected for the Dalit Simha Garjana in Vemagiri. He criticised parties for damaging the self-respect of Dalits by changing candidates in the constituencies where Dalit candidates won as MLAs. He alleged that 27 Dalit welfare schemes were cancelled in the state.

He alleged that Dalits are still not allowed to enter temples in many places in the state.

Harsha Kumar said that despite having education, knowledge, and numerical strength, Dalits are unable to achieve political power due to a lack of financial strength.

It is a shame to remove reservations from government medical colleges and sell half of the seats under the management quota, he said. He criticised that SC scholarships were taken away from PG students in the name of Vidya Deevena, and Vasathi Deevena.

He demanded to restore 27 schemes Dalits lost in the state and to withdraw all cases against Dalits. He wanted punishment to the guilty in all SC/ST atrocity cases.

He informed that the Dalit Simha Garjana meeting will be organised in 60 acres of spacious ground and lakhs of people are expected to attend the meeting.

He questioned how the Congress will grow in AP with the leadership of a Brahmin president who lives in Hyderabad. The idea of handing over the responsibilities of AP Congress to YS Sharmila is also meaningless, he said.