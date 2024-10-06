Damacharla Satya takes charge as Maritime Board chairman

Guntur : Minister for excise and mines Kollu Ravindra urged AP Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Satya to take responsibility of keeping AP in the first place in marine products exports in the country. He recalled that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken steps to complete Machilipatnam Port works within a year.

He addressed the meeting held at AP Maritime Board office at Mangalgiri on Saturday on the occasion of Damacharla Satya taking charge as AP Maritime Board chairman .He felt that if Machilipatnam port is developed, it will generate more employment opportunities. .

AP Maritime Board chairman Satya assured that he will take steps to develop ports and thanked the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the opportunity.

Earlier, Kollu Ravindra, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, minister for revenue Anagani Satya Prasad felicitated Damacharla Satya and congratulated him.