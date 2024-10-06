  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Damacharla Satya takes charge as Maritime Board chairman

Damacharla Satya takes charge as Maritime Board chairman
x

Minister Kollu Ravindra and others congratulating new chairman of AP Maritime Board Damacharla Satyana at board’s office in Mangalagiri on Saturday

Highlights

Minister for excise and mines Kollu Ravindra urged AP Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Satya to take responsibility of keeping AP in the first place in marine products exports in the country.

Guntur : Minister for excise and mines Kollu Ravindra urged AP Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Satya to take responsibility of keeping AP in the first place in marine products exports in the country. He recalled that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken steps to complete Machilipatnam Port works within a year.

He addressed the meeting held at AP Maritime Board office at Mangalgiri on Saturday on the occasion of Damacharla Satya taking charge as AP Maritime Board chairman .He felt that if Machilipatnam port is developed, it will generate more employment opportunities. .

AP Maritime Board chairman Satya assured that he will take steps to develop ports and thanked the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the opportunity.

Earlier, Kollu Ravindra, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, minister for revenue Anagani Satya Prasad felicitated Damacharla Satya and congratulated him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick