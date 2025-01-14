Dare Square expedition commences

Visakhapatnam: Chief of Staff, headquarters, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena flagged off a Motorcycle Expedition ‘Dare Square’ on Monday from Vizag to Ayodhya.

The Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, R Adm Susheel Menon, was also present. During the flag off, the Chief of Staff exhorted the rally participants to adhere to all road safety measures and drive responsibly.

The rally is being conducted by INS Ranvijay in association with Bajaj Pulsar. The rally will traverse through Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh States and culminate at the

Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya.

The initiative which is being undertaken in celebration of the ship’s 37th anniversary fosters strong affiliation with the Dogra Regiment, Indian Army, reflecting the spirit of jointmanship.

The expedition also aims to act upon the Chief of the Naval Staff’s message of ‘Mental Health and Wellness’, encourage individuals to prioritise emotional wellbeing and resilience.