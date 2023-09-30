Dasara arrangements at brisk pace atop Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: Arrangements are at brisk pace for 9-day Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri commencing on October 15.

The authorities concerned are sprucing up the temple by undertaking painting and other beautification works and queue line arrangements have already commenced. Like previous years, this year also five queue lines are being erected from Vinayaka Temple and Om turning point to the temple. The queue line work started on September 10.

Around 6 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the Dasara fete. The police, municipal and revenue departments are involved actively in the arrangement works.

Apart from that, 20 lakh laddus will be prepared for the convenience of the devotees and the laddu prasadams will be prepared in advance to meet the devotees’ demand.

In order to make the Dasara celebrations a grand success, the Endowments department has appointed a chief festival officer for supervising the festivities.

Chandra Sekhar Azad who was working as Annavaram Temple EO has been appointed as Chief festival officer of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam. He visited the temple on Friday and inspected the ongoing arrangements along with Temple EO D Bramaramba and EEs KVS Koteswara Rao and Lingam Ramadevi.

On the other hand, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, DCP Vishal Gunni and other police officers also inspected the arrangements. They inspected queue line works and the hill areas where the boulders fell down recently from the hill.