Dasara celebrations at Durga temple from today

Vijayawada : Dasara celebrations will start in a big way from October 3, Thursday, at Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here. The darshan of the presiding deity will commence for devotees from 9 am.

Giving details of Dasara celebrations to media persons on Wednesday, Kanaka Durga temple executive officer K S Rama Rao said on the first day, the presiding deity will be decorated in Sri Balatripurasundari Devi avataram followed by Gayatri Devi on October 4, Annapurna Devi on October 5, Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi on October 6, Sri Maha Chandi Devi on October 7, Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on October 8 and Sri Saraswati Devi alankaram on Moola Nakshatram on October 9.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer pattu vastram to the presiding deity between 2 pm to 3 pm on October 10.

On the day, the presiding deity will be in Sri Durga Devi alankaram, On October 11 she will be Sri Mahisasuramardhini alankaram and on October 12 in Sri Rajarajeswari Devi alankaram.

The executive officer said that Nagarotsavam will be organised from 4 pm daily from October 3 to 12. He said Hamsavahana Teppotsavam will be organised on Krishna river on Vijayadasami day on October 12.

He said around one lakh devotees are likely to visit the temple daily and on Moolanakshatram Saraswati alankaram around two lakh devotees are likely to visit the temple.The executive officer said three queue lines were arranged from Vinayaka temple on Canal road and 18 prasadam counters were set up at various places for the convenience of devotees. He said to prevent inconvenience to devotees VIP darshan was fixed from 8 to 10 am and 2 to 4 pm.

He said vehicles were provided to senior citizens and handicapped from Punnami ghat from 4 to 5 pm.

