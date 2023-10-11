Dasara Festival: Huge demand for APSRTC bus services

Vijayawada: There is a huge demand for the APSRTC bus reservation tickets this Dasara festival season as many Telugu people living in the other States have booked the tickets to travel to Andhra Pradesh and celebrate the Dasara festival with family members, friends and relatives. The APSRTC operates regular services to various destinations. During the festival seasons like Dasara and Sankranti, the APSRTC operates special services.

Now all seats in the RTC regular services from Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru to various destinations of Andhra Pradesh are booked from October 13 to 21. Lakhs of people from Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka States travel to Andhra Pradesh to celebrate the Dasara festival at their native places.

The APSRTC operates around 1,000 serves regularly throughout the year from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to various destinations of Andhra Pradesh. Due to the impact of Dasara the all seats are booked. Besides, all seats have been booked in 500 special services, said A Koteswara Rao, Executive Director, operations, the APSRTC. He said the APSRTC decided to operate 2,700 special services from October 13 to 21 to various destinations. Of these services, seats in 500 buses have been reserved by October 10. Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on October 22 and Navami on October 23. A total of 2,050 bus services will be operated from Hyderabad, 440 bus services from Bengaluru and 153 bus services from Chennai. A large number of passengers board the buses at these three destinations. Vijayawada is the biggest destination point in the State as large number of passengers will reach Vijayawada and board buses to reach their destinations across the State. The APSRTC is collecting normal bus fares for special services also.

The APSRTC is also operating special services from various destinations in Andhra Pradesh and passengers are booking the tickets to travel in these special services.

The RTC will operate 480 buses from Vizag, 355 buses from Rajamahendravaram, 885 buses from Vijayawada and another 1,137 buses from various destinations of Andhra Pradesh. It is setting up help desks in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru to furnish the information about the RTC services available during the festival season.