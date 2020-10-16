X
Dasara fete at Srisailam to begin tomorrow

Dasara Utsavams
Srisailam temple Executive Officer K S Rama Rao inviting local MLA Shilpa Chakrapaani Reddy as the chief guest at the week-long Dasara Utsavams at the temple

EO invites Srisailam MLA and endowments secretary in Vijayawada for the week-long festivities

Kurnool: Dasara Utsavams at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Ammavarla Devasthanam will be held from October 17 to 25. Temple executive officer K Rama Rao invited the Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy in Vijayawada as the chief guest for the festivities.

The EO also met the secretary of the endowments department M Girija Shankar and invited him. Temple authorities said Ganapathi, Rudra, Mritunjaya and Chandi Homams have been suspended during the week of celebrations and they will be resumed after the fete.

The abhisekams, kunkumarchana, subramanyeshwara kalyanam, ammavarla kalyanam, ekantha seva and vedaasirvachanam will be performed during the utsavams as paroksha seva.

