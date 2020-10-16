Dasara fete at Srisailam to begin tomorrow

Kurnool: Dasara Utsavams at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Ammavarla Devasthanam will be held from October 17 to 25. Temple executive officer K Rama Rao invited the Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy in Vijayawada as the chief guest for the festivities.



The EO also met the secretary of the endowments department M Girija Shankar and invited him. Temple authorities said Ganapathi, Rudra, Mritunjaya and Chandi Homams have been suspended during the week of celebrations and they will be resumed after the fete.

The abhisekams, kunkumarchana, subramanyeshwara kalyanam, ammavarla kalyanam, ekantha seva and vedaasirvachanam will be performed during the utsavams as paroksha seva.