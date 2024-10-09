Dasara Mahotsavams: Goddess gives darshan as Katyayani

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The nine-day Dasara Mahotsavams that started on October 3 at the sacred temple of Srisailam are being celebrated with spiritual fervour. The festival will conclude on October 12. During the Mahotsavam, the authorities will organise various Vahana Sevas to Lord and Goddess and Alankarams to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. On the sixth day on Tuesday, Kumari puja was conducted at the temple. Goddess Bhramarambha Devi gave darshan to devotees in Katyayani Alankaram.

Hamsa Vahana and Pushpa Pallaki Seva was conducted to the Lord and Goddess. Prior to organising the Kumari Puja, morning prayers were offered to the Lord and Goddess on Tuesday. Children in the age group of 2 to 10 years have been invited to offer prayers during Kumari Puja.

Later in the evening, as part of Nava Durga Alankaram Goddess Bhramaramba Devi has been decorated in Katyayani Alankaram.

Later in the evening, Pushpa Pallaki Seva was also organised to Lord and Goddess. The Pallaki (palanquin) has been decorated in a special manner with various varieties of flowers. The presiding deities were seated in the special decorated Pallaki and taken out a procession. Subsequently, Gramotsavam was also organised.