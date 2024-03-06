Dastagiri alleges bid to intimidate him

Kadapa: Approver in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case Dastagiri refuted allegations of him moving in a convoy, stating that he was ready to prove ownership of vehicle he was moving. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Dastagiri accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his uncle Y S Bhaskar Reddy, D Siva Sankar Reddy and MP Avinash Reddy of trying to intimidate him.

He alleged that Dr Devireddy Chaitanya Reddy had tried to make him change his stance on the case by offering various inducements during his stay in Kadapa jail and demanding release of CCTV footage of jail. Expressing doubts about the non-preservation of CCTV footage by jail authorities, he said he would file a complaint with the district SP on what happened in jail.

He also said that Pulivendula municipal councillor Rajasekhara Reddy had threatened and tried to bribe his wife to make him change his narrative. Asserting that Viveka's murder was a politically motivated, he said the former minister was assassinated for ticket only.

Dastagiri announced that he would be contesting against Jagan Mohan Reddy as candidate of Jaibheem party in Pulivendula and urged Viveka's supporters to back him and ensure defeat of Jagan Mohan Reddy.