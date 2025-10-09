Daylight robbery sends shockwaves in Kolimigundla

Kolimigundla (Nandyal district): A daring daylight burglary took place at Madananthapuram village in Kolimigundla mandal on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the surrounding villages.

Thieves broke open the locks of a house belonging to Ambati Janardhan Reddy and made away with gold ornaments and cash in broad daylight. The miscreants, who seemed to have observed the family’s movements closely, entered the house when no one was at home and executed the theft with precision.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Janardhan Reddy and his wife Amala locked their house and went to their nearby tomato field after sending their children to school in the morning. When they returned around noon, they were shocked to find the front door open and the locks broken. On entering the house, they discovered that the steel almirah had been opened using its own keys, which had been left on top of it. The burglars looted about 10 tolas of gold ornaments, including a three-tola black-bead chain, a one-tola neck chain, six pairs of earrings, a pair of ear studs, six gold rings, along with 10 tolas of silver ornaments and Rs 10,000 in cash.

Upon learning of the burglary, the Kolimigundla police reached the spot immediately. Circle Inspector Ramesh Babu and his team examined the scene and collected fingerprints and other evidence. A case has been registered, and investigation is currently underway to trace the culprits. Police suspect that the offenders might have been monitoring the family’s routine for several days before committing the theft.

The daylight nature of the crime has created panic among residents of Madananthapuram and nearby villages, who are demanding increased police patrolling and surveillance. Locals expressed concern that such bold incidents in broad daylight indicate a growing sense of insecurity in rural areas. The police have assured that all efforts are being made to nab the offenders at the earliest.