DC, cp urge unity for success of Dussehra celebrations

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha and Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu called upon citizens to uphold the spirit of unity and cooperation to ensure the success of the upcoming Dussehra celebrations. A Peace Committee meeting was held at the Collectorate here on Monday, where officials, community leaders, and representatives of various religions participated.

During the event, Dr Lakshmisha emphasised that festivals symbolise religious harmony and should be celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood.

Highlighting the scale of the event, he said more than 15 lakh devotees are expected to visit Vijayawada during Dussehra. Comprehensive arrangements are being made as per government guidelines, with priority given to common devotees. Modern technology will also be employed to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims, he added.

Police Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu assured that strict action would be taken against those spreading rumours or disturbing peace, particularly on social media. He said special measures are in place for law and order, traffic regulation, parking facilities, devotee security, CCTV monitoring, and drone surveillance.

Community elders expressed their commitment to cooperate with the administration. They recalled how people stood united during the Budameru floods and pledged to continue the same spirit during the festival. RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, DCP KGV Saritha, Endowments AC N Shanmugam, DMW Abdul Rabbani, and leaders of various religions attended the meeting.