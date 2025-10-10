DCC bank launches Sahakara Utsav deposit scheme

Kurnool: Kurnool District Cooperative Central Bank Person In-charge Committee Chairman D Vishnuvardhan Reddy launched the bank’s new deposit scheme called “Sahakara Utsav” with a period of 666 days on the auspicious occasion of “Diwali and Cooperative Week” at the head office.

On this occasion, the chairman of the bank released the pamphlets of the new deposit scheme. The chairman said that this scheme is more beneficial to the people of the Kurnool district and senior citizens than ever before.

Senior citizens are provided with 8.10% (8.64% net interest) and the general public (those below 60 years) are provided with 7.60% interest (8.07% net interest).

This scheme is only valid for a limited period of 666 days.

It is known that it is in effect only until November 11. All the people of the district are requested to make deposits under this new deposit scheme and support the District Cooperative Central Bank, as the deposits of the people of this district will be used for the development of the people of this district.

The programme was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the bank P Ramanjaneyulu, Kurnool District Cooperative Officer G Venkata Krishna, Deputy General Manager B Sunil Kumar, Assistant General Managers C Trinatha Reddy, E Geetha and the bank staff.