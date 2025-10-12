DCM Pawan Kalyan highlights youth aspirations at a meeting

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently made a thought-provoking tweet regarding the aspirations of the youth and the effectiveness of free schemes. On October 12, 2018, during his visit to the Uttar Andhra region, Pawan met with several young individuals. The meeting was documented when Minister Nadendla Manohar shared a photograph of Pawan Kalyan on his 'X' account.

In a retweet of Manohar's post, Pawan Kalyan expressed that the youth in Andhra Pradesh are not merely seeking welfare schemes and freebies but are instead looking for a vision for the next 25 years. He emphasised the importance of engaging with the youth to understand their dreams and aspirations, stating that he is committed to helping them realise these visions.

This recent tweet from Pawan Kalyan, who serves as the Deputy Chief Minister and previously led the Jana Sena party, highlights a continuing dedication to youth empowerment and development.