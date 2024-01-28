Dead fish found floating in Srisailam dam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The news of hundreds of dead fish floating in Srisailam dam on Saturday created flutter in both the Telugu States.

According to information, a few fishermen noticed dead fishes in water pits for the past five days. They expressed doubt that the fish might have died as some unidentified persons mixed chemicals in the water. They lamented that with the dead fish, they lost their livelihood.

Fish Development Officer Bharat Lal Naik told The Hans India that the reason for the incident was not yet known. "We have collected water sample from various pits and sent to the laboratory for testing," he informed, adding that they would know the reasons after the report comes.

At the same time, the FDO suspected fish might have dead due to oxygen depletion and accumulation of algae. There is no flow in the dam and this kind of incidents takes place in winter and during summer the deaths will occur due to heavy light, added the FDO.