Deal with ‘paper leak’ rumours sternly: CS

Guntur: Chief secretary K Vijayanand has directed district collectors and SPs to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the SSC Public Examinations, scheduled to take place from March 17 to April 1. During a video conference held from the Secretariat on Wednesday, Vijayanand emphasised the importance of maintaining strict vigilance to prevent any disruptions during the examination period.

A total of 6,19,275 candidates are expected to appear for the exams across 3,450 examination centres. Among these, 163 centres have been identified as sensitive, and special arrangements, including CCTV surveillance, are being implemented to ensure security and transparency. The CS issued clear instructions to prohibit mobile phones inside examination centres, allowing only chief superintendents to carry them. He also warned against the spread of fake news or rumours regarding paper leaks on social media or other platforms. “Strict action will be taken against those spreading false information. Immediate investigations must be conducted, and clarifications issued if such incidents occur,” he said. He further recalled instances of rumours during previous exams, such as the B.ED examinations, and urged officials to remain alert to prevent similar issues.

Director of school education V Vijaya Ramaraju provided a detailed overview of the examination arrangements during the meeting. He revealed that out of the total candidates, 3,15,697 are boys and 3,03,578 are girls. A special control room has been established with the contact number 08662974540 to monitor the examination process. District collectors have been advised to set up similar control rooms in their respective districts. Ramaraju also said that all confidential material related to the exams have already been dispatched to the districts.

The SSC Public Examinations will be held daily from 9.30 am to 12:30 pm. Principal secretary, general administration department, Mukesh Kumar Meena, CCLA G Jayalakshmi, senior education department officials were present at the meeting to discuss and finalise the arrangements.