Death of migrant worker still under investigation: DSP

Markapuram: Markapuram DSP U Nagaraju informed that the case the death of a migrant worker under mysterious circumstances is still under investigation. He requested the public to share any information regarding the death case with the local police, during a press meet here on Friday.

The DSP explained that a 44-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Komarole town, Markapur district, on January 20. He said that the deceased, Monjularam Laskar, son of Ujir Ali Laskar from Uttar Bishnupur, Baneswarpur, South 24 Parganas, has been a loom worker in Cumbum for nearly four years. He shifted to Komarole on January 1 to work at Mahi Fashions, where his friend, Saddam Hossain Laskar is also an employee.

Komarole police received a complaint from Saddam Hossain Laskar on January 20. According to the complaint, showroom owners Maheswari and her husband found Monjularam Laskar dead on January 20 morning and informed the complainant. As he didn’t find no apparent cause of death, reported the matter to police.

Police registered a case and after examining the body, found out scratches on the right hand elbow. The body was sent to Area Hospital, Giddalur, for autopsy on January 21. Medical officer’s preliminary opinion suggested the deceased may have died from dehydration due to excessive alcohol consumption or possibly from a heart attack. The samples were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory and are awaiting a report.