Death toll rises to 9 in a fire accident at COVID centre in Vijayawada

The death toll in an accident at the Swarna Palace Hotel in Vijayawada has rose to nine. The incident happened at COVID Care Center run by a private at Swarna Palace. The collector said that seven people died on the spot and two died while getting treated at hospital.The condition of the other two are said to be critical. Collector Imtiaz said a full investigation was underway into the accident. The fire broke out at around 5 am on Sunday.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the accident at covid Care Center. The cause of the accident was inquired into. CMO officials explained the details of the incident to CM YS Jagan. CMO officials told the CM that a private hospital tool a hotel for lease was treating patients infected with the coronavirus. The CM directed to take immediate steps to ensure better medical services to the victims of the accident. The CM directed the officers to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the incident and report the incident to him.

Meanwhile, as many as 50 corona patients were being treated at the hotel. Hotel staff were alerted immediately after the accident and fires are widespread due to short circuit. The accident appears to have taken place around 5am while fire fighters rushed to spot and brought down the fire.