Deaths due to Covid-19 rise to 93 in Kurnool district

Kurnool: Covid-19 deaths are steadily increasing by every passing day in Kurnool district due to various reasons. Up to Friday, a total number of 93 deaths were reported according to recorded statement released by the state government.

But, according to other sources, the deaths could be more which were not revealed by the government authorities. The Covid deaths in Kurnool district is the highest with 93, Krishna 75, Guntur 26 and Anantapur district with 22.

On Thursday late night one Zakir Basha (46) a resident of KVR Garden in Kurnool committed suicide by hanging from ceiling fan in his house. According to source, he was suffering from cold and fever.

The family members took him to a private hospital for check-up. Suspecting the virus might have infected Zakir, the blood sample was given for testing. Later in the evening all the family members returned to their house and were waiting for the result.

Zakir Basha felt that was infected with the virus and decided to commit suicide. With the thought, he hanged to the ceiling fan while the family members were fast asleep.

In the morning, the family members found Zakir Basha hanging from the ceiling. However, the reports were received on the Friday which were found negative results.

One of the family members said that Zakir wouldn't have committed suicide if the result was given early.

In another incident, a constable P Chinna Maddilety (46) working at Nandavaram police station also succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at Bellary OPD hospital on Friday.