Deceased families to get Rs.1 crore compensation each in reactor blast incident

Anakapalli: Even after 18 hours of the gruesome reactor blast that occurred at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district, tense atmosphere continues to prevail.



About 18 workers and employees were declared dead in the incident that happened on Wednesday. However, some of the parents and relatives of the victims express concern that their family members are yet to be traced.

Along with those belonging to Visakhapatnam, some of the victims, who lost their lives in the reactor explosion, were from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari, Konaseema and Parvathipuram Manyam, Khammam and Anakapalli.

Approximately, 40 victims are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, the state government constituted a high-level committee to investigate the incident in detail.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit SEZ and interact with accident victims on Thursday. The CM is slated to reach Visakhpatnam at 11 am. He will meet the victims admitted to various hospitals. Later, the CM will examine the incident spot, visiting SEZ.

The Chief Minister gave instructions to the District Collector to ensure quality treatment to the victims and in case of any medical emergency, the CM directed the officials to airlift the victims.

Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad informed the deceased families that they would be receiving Rs.1 crore as compensation each, while the injured victims would also receive exgratia.

According to the officials concerned, the death toll is unlikely to go up.







