Deceased home guard’s family gets financial help
NTR district Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu presenting a cheque to the deceased Home Guard Arjuna Rao’s wife Lakshmi in Vijayawada on Saturday
Vijayawada: NTR district Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu on Saturday handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to the family of late Home Guard N Arjuna Rao (HG No 941) at Police Commissionerate here. The cheque was received by Arjuna Rao’s wife NV Lakshmi.
Arjuna Rao, who was attached to the Commissionerate, died recently due to cardiac arrest while on duty during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vijayawada. As part of a long-standing support system, Home Guards working in the Police Commissionerate contribute to a welfare fund, through which financial aid of Rs 5 lakh is extended to families of deceased or retired Home Guards. The initiative has been in practice for several years to ensure that bereaved families do not face financial hardships.