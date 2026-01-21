Deendayal Upadhyaya statue unveiling on Jan 23

Vijayawada: In view of the upcoming Ekatma Manavatha Darshan national conference scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on January 23 and 24, the BJP NTR District Committee has initiated arrangements for the installation of a statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in the city.

The statue is proposed to be erected on the Water Tank premises within the stadium, adjacent to Mahatma Gandhi Road. The two-day national conference assumes special significance as it marks the 65th anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s visit to Vijayawada and aims to highlight his philosophy of Ekatma Manavatha Darshan.

In this connection, BJP State Programme and Protocol In-Charge and former Zilla Parishad Chairman Pathuri Nagabhushanam, along with BJP OBC Morcha State President Gopi Srinivas and BJP NTR District President Adduri Sriram, performed Bhumi Pooja for the proposed statue on Tuesday. BJP leaders stated that the statue is scheduled to be unveiled by Union ministers on January 23 as part of the conference programme.

However, according to sources, formal permission from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) for the installation of the statue is yet to be accorded. BJP leaders have reportedly submitted a representation to the VMC seeking approval.