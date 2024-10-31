Live
DEEPAVALI ASTHANAM PERFORMED IN TIRUMALA TEMPLE
WISHES TO SRIVARI DEVOTEES ON FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS - TTD EO
TIRUMALA : Deepavali Asthanam was performed with religious fervour in Tirumala temple on Thursday in connection with the Deepavali festival.
On the auspicious day of Deepavali, I wish all the Srivari Devotees present across the globe a bright life full of happiness and prosperity, said TTD EO J.Syamala Rao.
After taking part in Deepavali Asthanam, the EO speaking to the media outside the temple said, the traditional temple court was performed with utmost religious fervour inside Bangaru Vakili on Thursday on the occasion of the festival of lights.
He said the utsava deities of Sri Malayappa along with Sridevi and Bhudevi accompanied by Sri Vishwaksena were seated facing Garudalwar and the special rituals were performed by the priests in the presence of HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala.
After offering Rupaya Harati, the deities were offered Puja and Neivedyam.
Later prasadams were distributed marking the completion of the event.
Chief Priests Venugopala Deekshitulu, Govindaraja Deekshitulu, Agama Advisor Ramakrishna Deekshitulu, Mukhya Archaka Kiran Swamy, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, CVSO Sreedhar, DyEO Lokanatham, Peishkar Ramakrishna, Parupattedar Subramanyam and others were present.