Deepfake potential threat to society: PSV chief Suresh

Anantapur: Deepfakes indeed represent a significant advancement in synthetic media, powered by the capabilities of machine learning and artificial intelligence. The creation of deepfakes primarily relies on deep learning methods, particularly generative neural network architectures, stated M Suresh Babu, president of Praja Science Vedika (PSV).

Delivering keynote address at a workshop on ‘Artificial intelligence and deepfakes technology’, organised by Praja Science Vedika here on Monday, he explained that these techniques allow for realistic replacement of one person’s likeness with another in visual and audio content and this is different from face morphing. The deepfake technology includes creation of inappropriate content such as child sexual abuse material, celebrity pornographic videos, fake news, hoaxes, bullying and financial fraud.

Suresh Babu noted that the challenges posed by deepfakes prompts response from both industry and the government. Efforts have been made to detect and limit the use of deepfake technology to mitigate its negative consequences, he added.

He warned that it’s important for society to be aware of the existence and potential consequences of deepfakes. The Praja Science Vedika chief informed that the Indian government is planning to introduce regulations aimed at addressing the issue of AI-generated deepfakes and misinformation. These regulations may involve financial penalties for both creators of deepfake content and the social media platforms facilitating its dissemination.