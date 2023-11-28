Live
- Vijayawada: Centre’s policies blamed for crisis in agri sector
- YouTube offers Playables to its premium subscribers; How to access
- Why TTD funds being diverted to Tirupati devpt, asks Dinakar
- Low pressure forms in Andaman, AP to receive rains for two days
- Vijayawada: Self-reliance in defence key to security
- CM launches state-level mega sports event ‘Adudam Andhra’
- VP calls Gandhiji a 'Mahapurush', Modi as 'Yugpurush' of last and present centuries
- Name the schemes stopped midway, Sajjala dares Oppn
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Nov 28
- AP youth invited to take part in India skills competition
Just In
Deepfake potential threat to society: PSV chief Suresh
Deepfakes indeed represent a significant advancement in synthetic media, powered by the capabilities of machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Anantapur: Deepfakes indeed represent a significant advancement in synthetic media, powered by the capabilities of machine learning and artificial intelligence. The creation of deepfakes primarily relies on deep learning methods, particularly generative neural network architectures, stated M Suresh Babu, president of Praja Science Vedika (PSV).
Delivering keynote address at a workshop on ‘Artificial intelligence and deepfakes technology’, organised by Praja Science Vedika here on Monday, he explained that these techniques allow for realistic replacement of one person’s likeness with another in visual and audio content and this is different from face morphing. The deepfake technology includes creation of inappropriate content such as child sexual abuse material, celebrity pornographic videos, fake news, hoaxes, bullying and financial fraud.
Suresh Babu noted that the challenges posed by deepfakes prompts response from both industry and the government. Efforts have been made to detect and limit the use of deepfake technology to mitigate its negative consequences, he added.
He warned that it’s important for society to be aware of the existence and potential consequences of deepfakes. The Praja Science Vedika chief informed that the Indian government is planning to introduce regulations aimed at addressing the issue of AI-generated deepfakes and misinformation. These regulations may involve financial penalties for both creators of deepfake content and the social media platforms facilitating its dissemination.