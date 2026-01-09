Defence corridor stretch up in Jaggaiahpet

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has said that the NDA coalition government is giving special focus to the overall development of Jaggaiahpet town. He announced that the State government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to provide a permanent solution to drinking water needs and revealed that a Defence Corridor would be established in Jaggaiahpet in the coming days.

The MP was speaking at a felicitation programme organised at the Jaggaiahpet Agricultural Market Yard in NTR district on Thursday, following the assumption of office by newly appointed Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) Chairperson Mallela Seethamma and 13 directors. MLAs Nakka Anand Babu, MS Raju, and Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal alias Tataiah attended the programme as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, Sivanath said Jaggaiahpet would play a crucial role in the six-laning of the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway. He added that approvals have also been granted for the Kodada–Jaggaiahpet road, which would significantly boost regional development and create new employment opportunities. He assured that sustained efforts are being made in coordination with MLA Sriram Rajagopal to ensure the comprehensive development of the town.

Meanwhile, as part of his initiative topromote sports among students, the MP, along with the MLAs, distributed sports kits to 25 government schools in the Jaggaiahpet Assembly constituency at a programme held at Ukku Kalavedika. The kits were provided from his personal funds under the “Kreeda Vikasam” programme.

In total, sports kits are being distributed to 154 government schools across NTR district. The kits include equipment for eight different games, such as volleyball, throwball, cricket, handball, shuttle badminton, kho-kho, ball badminton, chess, skipping ropes, and athletics gear, including high jump stands and take-off boards.

Addressing students, the MP said that inspired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, the government is strengthening infrastructure and promoting all-round development by encouraging sports alongside academics.

The programmes were attended by TDP district president Gadde Anuradha, KDCC Bank Chairman Nettem Raghuram, Jaggaiahpet Municipal Chairman Rangapuram Raghavendra, DYEO Shyam Sundar, NTR district SC Cell president Songa Sanjay Varma, AMC Vice-Chairman Adusumilli Prabhakar Rao, directors, agriculture officials, PACS presidents, and party workers.