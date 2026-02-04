Delayed diagnosis reason for cancer deaths

Ongole: Dr RV Raghunandhan, senior consultant radiation oncologist at HCG MNR Cancer Centre here, has stressed that changing lifestyles and dietary habits are leading to a sharp rise in cancer cases among both men and women, with no age or gender distinction. He noted that globally, cancer cases among people below 50 years of age have increased by nearly 79 percent over the last three decades.

Explaining that cancer can affect any part of the body, Dr Raghunandhan said uncontrolled cell division leads to the formation of tumours, which can spread to other organs through blood and lymph, resulting in metastatic cancer. He attributed many cancer-related deaths to lack of awareness and delayed diagnosis.

He outlined major cancer types including carcinoma, sarcoma, leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and brain and spinal cord cancers, and said most cancers progress through four stages. Common warning signs include unexplained weight loss, persistent cough, abnormal bleeding, lumps, and difficulty swallowing.

Dr Raghunandhan said advanced treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy are available, and early detection through tests can significantly reduce mortality. He emphasised that healthy lifestyles and timely screening are key to cancer prevention and control.