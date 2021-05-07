Delhi govt. puts restriction on Andhra Pradesh travelers, says should undergo 14 day quarantine

The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. People are running out of oxygen and the situation is getting out of hands in a matter of seconds. Concerns have been raised that the number of deaths, along with the number of cases, is rising significantly.

Meanwhile, the respective states are taking key decisions to curb the Coronavirus epidemic. Some states are already imposing lockdowns while others are enforcing restrictions. It was in this context that the Delhi government also took a crucial decision as the Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the national capital, Delhi, which topped the list with the highest number of deaths recently.

With this, the Delhi government has taken stern action against this backdrop. As part of this, a key decision was recently made and restrictions have been imposed on travelers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and ordered to go to the Institutional Quarantine for 14 days who arrive from Telugu States to Delhi. It also clarified that despite the two-dose vaccination or the RTPCR test is negative, they should remain in home quarantine for 7 days. The Delhi government has said that the restrictions were imposed in the wake of the identification of a new variant of the corona virus in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government has ruled out rumours over presence of new N440K variant in the state. It has said that there is no such virus in the state and opined that no reasearch found the above mentioned variant.

On the other hand, the state has reported as many as 21,954 new cases on Thursday out of 1,10,147 samples tested. The total number of cases mounted to 12,28,186 cases. Meanwhile the death toll also been a concern with more than 50 deaths being reported every day. About 72 people have been dead on Thursday taking the total deaths to 8,446