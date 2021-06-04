Delhi High Court dismisses petition over cancellation of YSRCP recognition in AP

The Delhi High Court on Friday has made it clear that the YSR Congress party will continue to be as recognised party. The Election Commission ruled to this extent after taking into account the opinion as well.



It is learned that Anna YSR Congress Party who has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court claiming that the word YSR belongs to them has approached the court seeking cancellation of the CP registration.



The high court heard the petition on Friday in this regard. On this occasion, the court dismissed the petition stating that the case was filed with false intentions. The court ruled that there was no merit to the petition.



The court clarified that there was no merit to the petition and that the YSR Congress party recognition would continue. The High Court ruled in this regard after considering the opinion of the Election Commission.