Demand for Bharat Ratna to Savitribai Phule reiterated

Vijayawada: BCY Party national president Bode Ramachandra Yadav on Saturday strongly reiterated his demand that the nation’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, be conferred on Savitribai Phule, India’s first woman teacher and a pioneer who illuminated the lives of crores of women through education. He described the continued neglect in officially observing her birth anniversary and in granting her the honour she richly deserves as a “historic injustice.”

He addressed the Savitribai Phule Jayanti celebrations and Best Teachers Awards ceremony organised by the Guruchaitanya Teachers’ Association at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here, and felicitated outstanding teachers with awards.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that on the same day last year, the BCY Party’s demand for awarding the Bharat Ratna to Savitribai Phule had sparked a nationwide debate. Responding positively, the Maharashtra government passed a unanimous resolution in its Assembly and forwarded it to the Centre. “We salute that spirit,” he said, but expressed deep anguish that the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had failed to even respond. He termed it shameful that many leaders who rose to prominent positions inspired by Savitribai Phule’s ideals remained indifferent to honouring her legacy.

Ramachandra Yadav asserted that governments themselves should officially celebrate Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary by garlanding her portrait in schools and government offices and remembering her sacrifices. Ignoring such observances even when social organisations and political parties take the initiative, he said, reflected administrative arrogance. The BCY Party, he added, strongly condemns this negligence.

He appreciated the services rendered by the Guruchaitanya Teachers’ Association and reaffirmed the party’s solidarity with the teaching community.