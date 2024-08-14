Demand to investigate SEBI scam

Rajamahendravaram: Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan urged the government to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the SEBI scam.

Speaking to the media in Rajahmundry on Tuesday, he urged the government to follow the example set by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who instituted a JPC during his tenure to address allegations of security scams.

He questioned the Central government’s silence on the numerous allegations against Adani companies. He predicted that the Kapu and Balija communities might produce a future Chief Minister.

He accused the BJP and RSS for being complicit in a foreign conspiracy to eliminate reservations in India and warned of the potential danger of reservations being removed in the next four years.

He demanded to disclose details about the Rs 10 lakh crore debt, questioning which districts benefited from this expenditure.

He advised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to focus on development in areas beyond Amaravati and Polavaram, noting that Rajahmundry and several other regions in the state have seen little progress in the last 20 years.