Demand to restore YSR’s name to ANU engg college

Tadepalli: YSRCP Students Wing working president A Ravichandra demanded that the name of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy be retained for Acharya Nagarjuna University Engineering College, condemning the unilateral and politically motivated decision to remove it.

Addressing the media at the party central office on Friday, he said the late leader’s name was originally conferred after due process by a duly constituted committee under the then Vice-Chancellor Prof Haragopal, and not arbitrarily. He noted that even research fellowships continue in YSR’s name and questioned why the present coalition government acted within 24 hours of a request by TNSF leaders to remove it.

Ravichandra stated that the university administration claimed a governing council resolution was passed and sent to AICTE, yet failed to provide a copy when asked, raising doubts about transparency. He questioned what role AICTE has in naming a state university institution and asked why, after 15 years without confusion, the issue has suddenly arisen. He said the justification that multiple institutions bear YSR’s name is misleading and part of a conspiracy to erase his legacy. He also criticised the in-charge Vice-Chancellor and Registrar for acting under political influence, accusing them of ignoring irregularities in distance education while swiftly removing YSR’s name at the behest of TDP’s student wing. Ravichandra demanded that the university immediately restore YSR’s name and produce the resolution, if any, under which it was removed.