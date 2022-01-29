Demolish structures of other religions on Godrali Konda: BJP

Yerragondapalem: The leaders and activists of Bharatiya Janata Party demanded the government immediate stopping of illegal construction of structures of other religions on the historical Godrali Konda in Rajampalli village of Peddaraveedu mandal in Prakasam district.

They organised a protest in front of Tahsildar office in Peddaraveedu on Friday and demanded the government to stop construction of a church and cross symbols on the perimeter of the hill sacred to Hindus.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP Ongole parliamentary district president Sirasanagandla Srinivas said that the Tirumala Swamy temple on Godrali Konda in Rajampalli village is a sacred and historical temple. He said the devotees, who didn't have children, will made circumambulations around the hill and tie their offerings to the Amla tree beside the temple and pray to the god. The Hindus believe that the presiding deity Tirumala Swamy is powerful and bestows their desire to become parents. As their ordeals vanish on the hill, the hill got the name Godrali Konda as the woman gets conceived after she walks around the circumference of the hill, he explained.

Srinivas complained that the temple is being developed by the local patrons for the last few years, but the people from other religions were trying to instigate communal violence by installing the cross, and constructing a church along the perimeter of the hill, on the circumambulation path. He alleged that the Education Minister and local MLA Dr Audimulapu Suresh was supporting the people from other religions, who were trying to disturb peace and brotherhood between the different sections of the society.