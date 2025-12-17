DEO inspects KSR ZP high school for girls

Vijayawada: NTR District Education Officer (DEO) L Chandrakala paid surprise visit to the Komma Seetharamaiah (KSR) Zilla Parishad High School Plus for Girls at Patamata Lanka here on Tuesday. During the inspection, she reviewed the implementation of the 100-day action plan aimed at improving the performance of Class 10 students in the upcoming SSC Public Examinations.

The DEO directly went to classrooms of Class-X and took physical science lesson. Along with physical science teachers Rajya Lakshmi and Vidyullatha, she actively engaged the students by explaining concepts and conducting interactive teaching.

Addressing the teaching staff, Chandrakala stressed the need for concerted efforts to achieve 100% results in SSC examinations. She said the State government was extending all necessary support to government schools by providing uniforms, shoes, textbooks and improved infrastructure. She reiterated that the 100-day action plan for Class 10 students was a priority task assigned to all districts. In-charge Headmaster Muralikrishna Reddy and other teachers were present.