Depression in Bay of Bengal Heavy rains forecast two days today, tomorrow in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate into a Depression over the same region by July 26. Subequently, it is likely to move slowly northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. Due to the impact of Low pressure formed in Bay of Bengal, many parts of Andhra Pradesh to get normal to heavy rains two days on July 26 and 27, said India Meteorological Department, Meteorological centre, Amaravati on Tuesday.



On July 26, Heavy to very Heavy with extremely heavy rainfall likely at Isolated places over NCAP,Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely at Isolated places over NCAP, Yanam , SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Extreme rainfall alert issued for Kurnool, Nandyala, Palnadu, NTR, West Godavari and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts on July 26. Anantapuram, YSR Kadapa and Nellore districts toget heavy to very heavy rains on July 26.

On July 27, Heavy rainfall likely at Isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and SCAP and Rayalaseema Strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely at Isolated places over NCAP, Yanam , SCAP and Rayalaseema. Heavy rainfall alert issued for Kurnool, Nandyal, Palnadu,NTR, West Godavari, Eluru and ASR district.

On July 28, Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam. Strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely at Isolated places over NCAP, Yanam , SCAP and Rayalaseema. On July 29, Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam. Strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely at Isolated places over NCAP, Yanam , SCAP and Rayalaseema.