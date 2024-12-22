Live
Depression in Bay of Bengal weakens, slight rains likely in parts of AP
The officials from the Meteorological Department have confirmed that the depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal has weakened into a severe low-pressure area as of Saturday, primarily due to dry air being drawn in from the land. This change has alleviated the threat of depression for Andhra Pradesh.
Despite the weakening depression, gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 55 kilometres per hour are expected to affect the coastline until Monday, and light to moderate rainfall is anticipated over the next three days.
In light of the rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised against heading out to sea until Sunday. Heavy rainfall impacted several regions, including Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram, and Manyam districts, from Friday evening into Saturday morning.
The Meteorological Department noted a significant drop in temperatures, with readings in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam falling by 4 to 6 degrees below the seasonal average on Saturday. Looking ahead, experts predict heavy rainfall in the Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts starting Tuesday.