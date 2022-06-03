Deputy CM Amzath Basha lays stone for additional classrooms with Rs 1.6 cr

Kadapa (YSR District): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has urged the parents to join their children in the government schools. Laying foundation stone for additional classrooms with Rs 1.6 crore for three schools under Manabadi Nadu-Nedu phase 2 along with Mayor K Suresh Babu in the city on Thursday, he said that about 4 lakh students pursuing studies in corporate and private educational institutions from across the state, were shifted to government schools after the introduction of Manabadi Nadu-Nedu scheme.

He also pointed out the infrastructure facilities were hundred times better in YSR Congress government compared to the previous TDP regime.

He said the dropout percentage also come down after the introduction of Nadu-Nedu in the schools.

He said as many as 70 schools with Rs 136 crore were selected in the second phase of Manabadi Nadu- Nedu in the district. Mayor Suresh Babu said the government was spending huge amount of funds on education to provide quality education.

MLC Ramesh Yadav lauded hailed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing revolutionary changes by introducing English medium in government schools. Deputy Mayor Nitya Nanda Reddy, MEO Narayana and corporators were present.